media release: Grab a pint and join us at The Lone Girl to hear from journalist and beer expert Robin Shepard about his new book A Keg of Their Best: Brewing in the Beer State Capital.

Wisconsin has long been known as “The Beer State,” and the history of its capital city brims with stories of brewing innovation—from the city’s earliest beer-makers and long-forgotten farmstead breweries to today’s experimental microbrewers and enterprising taprooms. In A Keg of Their Best, Shepard offers an authoritative history of Madison’s brewing legacy and its key figures from the 1830s to the present.

Discover how brewmasters, bootleggers, and homebrewers survived during Prohibition and the ways the post-Prohibition beer-making renaissance gave rise to the modern craft beer movement. Shepard brings Wisconsin’s brewing history up through today by highlighting the craft brewers, microbrewers, and regional breweries that are producing inspiring pilsners, IPAs, stouts, sours, and other tasty brews in Madison and Dane County’s thriving beer scene.

Presented by the Waunakee Public Library, this program takes place in The Landing event space at the Lone Girl Brewing Company (114 E Main St, Waunakee). Come by early to grab a drink see some of Madison’s early breweriana and extra images not found in the book, while talking with Robin who will offer an engaging presentation beginning at 6:30 pm. Drinks will be available to purchase and to enjoy during the program. Books will be available to purchase from Wisconsin Historical Society Press.