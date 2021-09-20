ONLINE: Robin Williams

media release: Join the Wisconsin Veteran Museum's virtual discussion about a love story set during World War II, The Last Romantic War.

Reading like a historical novel, this dramatic love story, writ large against the backdrop of World War II, moves colorfully from college dance floors to the training grounds at Ft. Benning, and then around the world to the Japanese-held jungles of Burma. Bo Traywick, a dashing Army officer, and Flo Neher, a popular coed, face daunting odds in their quest for love. Burning airplanes, runaway horses, errant hand grenades, and an intriguing spy hold the reader’s attention from the first page to the last.

This event is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

Visit our website to join the virtual discussion: https:// wisvetsmuseum.com/ wisvetsevent/book-talk-with- robin-williams-the-last- romantic-war/

Program funding made possible by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation through the generous support of Generac Power Systems.