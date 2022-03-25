ONLINE: Robinlee Garber

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Philadelphia-born Robinlee Garber was early on influenced by her parents' favorite singers such as Frank Sinatra. In high school, she became inspired by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Jackson Browne, Ricki Lee Jones and Elvis Costello. She has worked as a creative arts therapist and clinical counselor, using music and art to help others heal.

Now living in Chicago, she has performed all across the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland. She sings originals and time-tested songs with her crystalline alto voice and plays guitar. She recently released her first CD "Somewhere There's Music". More info at www.robinleegarbermusic.com