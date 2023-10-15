Robins by the Thousands!

media release: The natural world is full of hidden phenomena, secrets that only those who take the time to observe get to see. One of these phenomena has been occurring in autumn at the Jenni & Kyle Preserve where up to several thousand American Robins, a beloved and abundant species, stream into an overnight roost in groups of several to dozens. Peak numbers observed in 2022 were over 3000!

Join Maggie and Bob Honig, Master Naturalists and volunteers with Badgerland Bird Alliance and the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area, as they reveal this occurrence. In this informal, drop-in event, Maggie and Bob will orient you to the movements of the robins as we all observe them and answer any questions that you may have. You will be able to see these large numbers of robins fly by and melt into the trees and brush for the night, while meeting fellow bird enthusiasts and learning more about the natural history of American Robins.

Important Details:

Between 5-7pm, Maggie and Bob will be at the preserve shelter next to the parking lot to orient you to the movements of the robins, their annual migrations, and why they roost here (no formal presentation). No need to stay for the entire event, though you are welcome to stay the full two hours.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit in the small lawn area near the shelter. There also are some picnic tables at the shelter near the parking lot where we’ll be observing.

In the days leading up to the event, we will update this page with the time that robins are being seen coming into roost so you can plan your evening accordingly.

Parking is available in the small lot attached to the preserve, and along Post Road.

Bathrooms will likely be locked at this site, so plan ahead for bathroom needs.

This event is held during Birdability Week, a national week-long event that celebrates birders with disabilities and brings awareness around the need to make birding as a hobby more accessible. This event is similar to a “Sit” which accommodates folks with mobility challenges (but open to all!), with minimal walking.

Questions? Contact Brenna at bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473

Co-hosted by Badgerland Bird Alliance and Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area