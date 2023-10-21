Roblox Game Launch

media release: Join us for the Roblox Launch Party Benefitting Box of Balloons Madison on Sat Oct 21, 2023 at 821 East Washington Avenue #3rd Floor Cafe Madison, WI 53703. Get ready for an exciting in-person event filled with fun and games! Whether you're a Roblox enthusiast or looking to support a great cause, this event is for you. Come and enjoy a day of games and community bonding. Help us make a difference by supporting Box of Balloons Madison, an organization dedicated to bringing joy to children in need. Don't miss out on this unforgettable gathering. See you there!

All ages welcome!

T﻿his event will be fun for everyone in your family or friend group, whether they are a gamer or not!

For guests who want to play, b﻿ring your own device so you can play with and against your friends. Meet the creators of RoboCo Sports League and challenge them to a game! Additional special guests will be announced soon!

N﻿ot a gamer? No problem! There will be plenty of other non-video games to play and activities to enjoy. You can even help us decorate boxes for future parties!

Make sure to enter our raffle and enjoy our concessions. We will also have a birthday box decorating table and non-video games to play.

In conjunction with this event, we will be hosting a birthday supply drive. Please bring donations of new or like-new birthday supplies to help fill our boxes: toys/gifts, party favors, decorations, tableware, party games, birthday cards/gift wrap.

Box of Balloons is a non-profit organization that creates boxes full of everything a caregiver needs to throw a birthday party for the child in their care. We work with social workers in our community to identify families who need our help and then work with our volunteer network to prepare them. We believe that everyone should feel celebrated regardless of their circumstances.

F﻿or more information, email us at boxofballoons.madisonwi@gmail.com.

Paid p﻿arking is available in the city ramp behind the building. Free street parking is also available but may be limited.