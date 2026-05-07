Robopocalypse: The Musical!

media release: Puppeteers for Fears is an Oregon-based comedy troupe, specializing in original horror and science fiction rock’n’roll musicals performed with puppets. The company was founded as a one-night-only cabaret show for Halloween 2015, but was so popular that its various members kept going and never looked back. In the time since, PFF has written and performed a half dozen original rock and roll musicals covering everything from supernatural monsters to killer robots to lonely sasquatches, and sold out venues all over the country with its innovative and hilarious combination of puppetry, video, and live music.