press release: USA | 1989 | 35mm | 84 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon

Cast: Gary Graham, Anne-Marie Johnson, Paul Koslo

Decades before Pacific Rim, director Gordon and writer Joe Haldeman conjured up this futuristic action movie set in a world where war has been outlawed and replaced by gladiatorial matches between giant robots, piloted by men known as robot jockeys. The story revolves around the fight over the territory known as Alaska that comes down to a battle between American and Russian jox. “There are giant robots fighting each other with projectile-fists and crotch-saws...the stop-motion animation and model work on Robot Jox looks really cool, even now. In a way this is the original live-action Transformers movie, but with more handmade charm” (Noel Murray, The Dissolve).

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.