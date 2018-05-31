RSVP for Rob's Sugar River Ramble

press release: Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the beautiful countryside beginning in Mount Horeb, then paddle the sparkling Sugar River until you reach your destination near Paoli. After the event, get transported back to Mount Horeb with your fellow participants for a locally-sourced feast, beer tasting, raffle, and live music from 11 am-2 pm.

Sunday June 3, 2018 from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Those using their own canoe/kayak check in at the Valley Road/Sugar River crossing south of Verona (7401 Valley Rd., Verona, WI 53593). All participants will begin the event at Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb (400 Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572)

Registration: $45 for adults before midnight May 23, $50 for adults after May 24 until midnight May 31. $10 for children 12 & under. Advanced registration only.

Canoe/Kayak rental: Canoes or single-person kayaks can be rented for an extra $40 (including paddles, life jacket and transportation)

Route: Choose between one of three bicycle routes: Trail Route (14.4 miles) along the Military Ridge Trail, the Hills Route (19.8 miles) which winds through the watershed along side the West Branch Sugar River, or the Watershed Route (31.9 miles) that goes along the boundary of the Sugar and Pecatonica watersheds. View all three bicycle route cue sheets here. After the bicycle ride, all participants will paddle a 4.6 mile route on the Sugar River that takes 1-2 hours to complete depending on water level and ability.

This year, the Ramble is open to the first 250 registrants. With 220 people participating in 2017, we recommend registering early.

Included in your $45 advanced registration: Official Ramble t-shirt; 2018 Ramble boat sticker; Lunch from local food trucks; Beer from Hop Haus Brewing; Live music.