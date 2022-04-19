(2019 pick) Whether playing spiky rock or quieter fare, Robyn Hitchcock’s songwriting maintains a consistently excellent standard over what is now four decades worth of work, both as a solo artist or with The Soft Boys, Egyptians and Venus 3. These days he most often plays shows solo, but if you’re worried he may skip the more raucous material, never fear: Hitchcock is likely to pull out just about any song you can think of at any time during his wide-ranging sets.