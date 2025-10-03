× Expand Lisa Farrell The six members of Queen of Dreams. Queen of Dreams

media release: Rock Against Violence is a grass-roots fundraiser, benefit concert and silent auction,raising funds for D.A.i.S of Dane Co. Our aim is to raise awareness and funds for survivors of intimate partner violence.

Our 2nd annual event will be held this year on Friday, Oct 3, 2025, at Crucible Madison and features seven bands and silent auction. This year's music will be rocked out by hosts, Queen of Dreams (Madison), as well as Plant (Madison), Bray Road (Milwaukee), Ghidora ( upper MI), Trash Pandas (Green Bay), Static Affliction (Fox Valley), Gilded Cages (Rockford).

Crucible Madison, 3116 Commercial Ave Madison. Doors at 5, music at 6. 18+ tix: $10 in advance , $15 at door.