media release: Groupies, get your leather jackets and ripped jeans, because Cherry Popper is bringing you an evening of Rock and Roll Burlesque!!! Call Rolling Stone, because this setlist of the baddest rockstar performers in the midwest will no doubt melt some faces.

This is a show for your inner rocker to let loose - full of head banging, shredding guitars, and power chords. You may ask for an encore, but this is a one-time only show you don’t want to miss!

Hosted by the Bodacious Badass herself, Lola Mischief!

July 24th

7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors

$12 + $$$ for Tips

21+

Performers include:

Melee, Roxanne Valentine, Bella Bon Bon, Sasha Night, Anita Spax, Jade Envy and Cherry Popper