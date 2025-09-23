Rock County Community Baby Shower

Hedberg Library, Janesville 316 S. Main St., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

media release: United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) is hosting the 22nd Annual Rock County Community Baby Shower on September 23, 2025, from 3:30PM - 6:00 PM at the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S Main St, Janesville, WI 53546.  Expectant parents & families who have welcomed an infant in the last 12 months are invited to this FREE event to learn about local resources throughout Rock County that support parent and infant health, safety, and well-being. Guests can also enter to win first-year essentials! Siblings are welcome to attend, but childcare is not provided. Registration opens August 1 on Facebook and at www.ucpdane.org, walk-in are welcome.

