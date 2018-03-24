Rock, Gem, Mineral & Earth Science Show

Rock County Fairgrounds, Janesville 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

press release:

Badger Lapidary & Geological Society, 48th Annual, Rock, Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show.   

Saturday March 24th & Sunday March 25th 2018.  Hours: 9-5 Sat, 9-4 Sun, Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Bldg. 1301 Craig Ave, Janesville, WI 53545. 

Ten dealers, excellent speakers, many beautiful club displays, lapidary demonstrations, club sales table, hourly door prizes, and educational films. 

Activities for kids: Fishpond, spinner game, scavenger hunt, quarry quest, educational craft projects, and roving rock wizard.  Food: Full Menu.  

Free-will donation and free parking.  

Rock County Fairgrounds, Janesville 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
