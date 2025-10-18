media release: Rocks! Water! Motion! Welcome to Rock ‘N’ The Well Open House 2025! Take a self-guided tour of a working booster pump station for a deep well that supplies water to the city of Madison. Learn from city of Madison Water Utility staff where our water comes from, where it goes, and how together we’re working to protect and conserve the water that rocks our world! While in the well, enjoy a live performance from Cosmic Flights Liquid Light’s water-induced light show DJ-ed and produced by Marcus Johan of WVMO’s The Good Kind from 1 to 3 PM. And educational demos from Caty Abitz, local rock star geologist.