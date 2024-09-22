media release: Rock N Wool Winery invites the community to join them for a heartwarming and fun-filled afternoon at the Rock N Wool N Wags event on Sunday, September 22, from 12 PM to 3 PM. This unique event promises a delightful combination of wine, sweet treats, and the opportunity to meet some lovable, adoptable pups, all while supporting a worthy cause.

Rock N Wool Winery, located in Poynette, will open its doors for this special occasion, where guests can enjoy a glass of their fine wine in exchange for a donation of $20 or more to Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin. This collaboration aims to raise crucial funds for the rescue organization, which is dedicated to saving and finding homes for animals in need.

In addition to savoring delicious wines, attendees will have the chance to meet and interact with adorable dogs looking for their forever homes. The event will also feature a variety of sweet treats, including snow cones and cotton candy, which are available for donations as well.

To participate, guests should bring their donation receipt to enjoy a glass of wine, and donations will also be accepted for snow cones and cotton candy. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, helping to provide medical care, food, and shelter for rescued pets.