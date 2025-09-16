media release: After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to electrify the USA once again—with a stop at Overture Center for the Arts. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In an ethereal candlelit setting, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal.

This epic concert features the music of iconic bands, including Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more!