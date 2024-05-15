Rock River Coalition Annual Meeting

media release:Join the Rock River Coalition for our Annual Meeting on May 15th at Dorothy Carnes County Park! Come and meet your fellow volunteers and members; stay to hear all the amazing things we’ve accomplished as an organization this past year. The public is welcome to attend!

Meet and greet will start at 5:00 pm followed by dinner at 5:30 pm. Register for your ticket with your preferred meal here.

Location: Dorothy Carnes County Park, N3220 Radloff Lane – Fort Atkinson, WI 53538