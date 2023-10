media release: Items for the Fall Online Auction are rolling in and we’re so excited! Don’t miss preview week starting Oct 30th. Start your bidding on Monday, November 6, at 7am! The auction runs for 12 days, ending Friday, November 17, at 5:30pm. Follow the auction on Facebook for reminders!

Watch here for a link to the auction. https://rockrivercoalition.org/event/fall-online-auction-2023/