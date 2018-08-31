Rock River Thresheree
Thresherman's Park, Edgerton 51 E Cox Rd., Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534
press release: The 62nd Annual Rock River Thresheree will be held August 31, September 1-3, 2018. Each day we are open from 8 AM till 5 PM. Our feature marquee this year is Massey equipment and Stover Gas Engines. We welcome all exhibitors and encourage you to bring your equipment to our show!
Info
Thresherman's Park, Edgerton 51 E Cox Rd., Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534 View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family