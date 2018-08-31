Rock River Thresheree

Thresherman's Park, Edgerton 51 E Cox Rd., Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534

press release: The 62nd Annual Rock River Thresheree ​will be held August 31, September 1-3, 2018.  Each day we are open from 8 AM till 5 PM. Our feature marquee this year is Massey equipment and Stover Gas Engines. We welcome all exhibitors and encourage you to bring your equipment to our show!

View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-868-2814
