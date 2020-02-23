Sean Michael Dargan's Rock & Roll Supper Club
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for the second installment of the Rock & Roll Supper Club! Madison music staple, Sean Michael Dargan, will be bringing a brand new variety show once a month - complete with musical guests, interviews, and custom menus created by some of Madison’s finest chefs. Expect good ol’ fashioned Wisconsin entertainment in the vein of Prairie Home Companion, with hilarious bits and some of Madison’s most treasured creatives sharing what they do best.
Featured Band: The Flavor That Kills
Featured Solo: Stephanie Rearick
House Band: Sean Michael Dargan Quartet
Special Guests: James the Magician
Featured Chef: Josh Perkins
Dinner and a Seat: $30
Just the Show: $15
Under 13: $10
Under 6: FREE