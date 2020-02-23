Sean Michael Dargan's Rock & Roll Supper Club

press release: Join us for the second installment of the Rock & Roll Supper Club! Madison music staple, Sean Michael Dargan, will be bringing a brand new variety show once a month - complete with musical guests, interviews, and custom menus created by some of Madison’s finest chefs. Expect good ol’ fashioned Wisconsin entertainment in the vein of Prairie Home Companion, with hilarious bits and some of Madison’s most treasured creatives sharing what they do best.

Featured Band: The Flavor That Kills

Featured Solo: Stephanie Rearick

House Band: Sean Michael Dargan Quartet

Special Guests: James the Magician

Featured Chef: Josh Perkins

Dinner and a Seat: $30

Just the Show: $15

Under 13: $10

Under 6: FREE