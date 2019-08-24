Rock the Pride

press release: Free to the public, August 24, 2019 | 10:00am to 8:00pm, Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Main Stage: Our main stage will consist of family friendly entertainment with speakers, live bands, comedy, and drag shows! MC'd by Cass Marie Domino, National EOY Femme 2017

Our annual pageant for Mr & Ms Rock County Pride 2019 will be held at the main stage at 1:00pm. Contestants will perform two songs and answer a question.

We will have several vendor and informational booths from local LGBT friendly businesses. Interested in being a vendor? Register HERE

Our cash concession stand will be selling brats, hot dogs, grilled cheese, nachos, and cold non-alcoholic drinks. Get your rainbow supplies at Rainbow Corner!

Adult attendees will have their own area with games including drag races, tug of war, and volleyball. Separate beer tent for those over the age of 21 years old.

Families will have fun with Drag Queen Story Time, face painting, dancing with the Queens, and children's games! Family area also includes a playground and space for picnics.