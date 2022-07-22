media release: Join us for our annual ROCK THE RAMP, Capital Flight's customer appreciation and world's largest pre-OSH kickoff party.

Featuring a new theme every year- this year we are going COUNTRY and we'll be flying in Nashville artist Jacob Maurer to headline the event! For the 2nd year we'll have Redbull Aircraft Pilot MICHAEL GOULIAN putting on a private airshow for our attendees; a huge honor by a world renowned airshow performer.

This year's event will once again benefit BADGER HONOR FLIGHT -- a super worthy organization working to ensure that World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and terminally ill Veterans from any war have the opportunity to see the memorials that have been erected in their honor.

Friday July 22, 2022, 8264 Airport Road, Middleton WI (C29), Doors open at 5PM! (Fly in anytime prior!)

Fly in or drive-in! We'll have plenty of parking for whatever mode of transportation you arrive in!

What to expect??

Food Trucks onsite

Beer Tent

Airplane mania

Huge Silent Auction

50/50 raffle

Face Painting

Family Friendly!

Surprise evening event to wrap up the night!

Good ol' midwestern fun!

STAY: Pitch a tent next to your airplane or book at room at one of our nearby Hotels: Towneplace Suites by Marriott (walking distance -less than 1 mile away): +1-608-820-2400 or visit their website HERE or Hilton Garden Inn (short hop - 2.6 miles away): +1 (608) 831-2220 or visit their website HERE

PILOTS - C29 has a 4,100 foot paved runway, as well as an 1,800 foot grass strip - there is plenty of grass tie-down/camping area, in addition to ample paved ramp space, fuel and a friendly, full service FBO.

Can't wait to welcome everyone to our hangar! Questions?? Shoot us an e-mail: contact@capital-flight.com or call Matt - 608-332-6110

Interested in being a sponsor for this phenomenal free public event? Reach out to Matt for a sponsorship packet and to learn more about what opportunities are still available!