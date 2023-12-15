media release: The original pitch perfect a cappella superstars return to Oregon Performing Arts Center after a nearly sold-out performance last year, bringing their holiday magic in this new show of seasonal joy featuring their contemporary vocal sound! As one of the progenitors of the astonishing full-band sound of “contemporary” a cappella, Rockapella has shown every audience the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. USA Today summed up their lasting appeal: "The best instrument of all is the human voice - if you've seen Rockapella you know that's the truth."

Tickets for all shows are $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 65+, and $12 Students (high school & younger) and are available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter. com. Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.