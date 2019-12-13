Rocket Bureau, Beach Patrol, Cribshitter

× Expand Cribshitter

press release: Doors: 7:30 pm / Show: 9:00 pm.21+ / $5 at the door.

Rocket Bureau (Madison): Local rock'n'rollers climb out of a basement to show off with catchy songs and harmonized guitars. New album due out in 2020, or never. See them before you haven't seen them.

https://rocketbureau.bandcamp. com/

Beach Patrol (Green Bay): Green Bay's Beach Patrol has been at it for well over a decade, playing hooky pop-rock of the highest order. Their latest album, Levity, is a compact collection of instantly-gratifying songs, and was produced by Pete Donnelly of The Figgs, who is also featured on bass guitar.

https://soundcloud.com/beach- patrol

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCHnXbp8quFdMAWqGi9UCXiw

Cribshitter (#1 Zagat Rated): What can be said about Cribshitter besides lies told to you by some rando at the co-op? Cribshitter provides turnkey solutions for all of your musical needs.

http://cribshitter.bandcamp. com

https://www.facebook.com/ events/429178764675065/