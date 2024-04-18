media release: Greatest Music of All Time Presents THE ROCKET MAN EXPERIENCE: The world’s number one Elton John tribute band.

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show. Gold Circle: $45.00 Advance/$50.00 Day Of Show.

The world’s number one Elton John tribute band are coming for one night only and bringing their spectacular show, THE ROCKET MAN EXPERIENCE.

They will play All The Hits by Elton John including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’m Still Standing, Crocodile Rock and Your Song.

They will also be playing classic album tracks like Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the multi-platinum double LP released in 1973.

Tom Cridland, playing the part of Elton John on lead vocals and piano, is close friends with Elton John drummer, Nigel Olsson, has recorded songs and episodes of his Greatest Music of All Time Podcast with Elton John guitarist, Davey Johnstone… and has even met Sir Elton himself, the man who Tom credits with helping him recover from alcoholism.

The level of attention to detail in recreating the music and fabulous costumes of Elton John & His Band is simply unparalleled.