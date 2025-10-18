Get ready to move, groove, and learn with Sleep Health Ambassadors in this high-energy, hands-on presentation! This fun and engaging session is designed for younger kids but hits all the right notes for every age group. The event will include:

A dynamic slideshow that breaks down why sleep is essential for your brain, body, and mood

Movement-based activities that show how sleep affects energy, focus, and emotions

Exploration tables featuring cool sleep tech like wearables, sound machines, and light tools

Kids will discover how healthy sleep habits help them think clearly, feel great, and grow strong—all while having a blast!

Registration is requested but not required. Find links at https://www.wisconsinsciencefest.org/series/rockin-rest-the-power-of-sleep/