media release: This October, Cave of the Mounds invites you to experience an unforgettable evening of live music, local flavors, and an exclusive after-hours cave tour at ROCKStoberfest, part of the beloved “Cave After Dark” series. This adults-only event takes place on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and is the perfect way to celebrate fall with an Oktoberfest twist!

As part of the evening’s festivities, guests will enjoy a cave tour in a unique after-dark setting, along with live music to keep the party going all night. What’s Oktoberfest without a good drink? Every ticket includes a **complimentary beverage**, and our bar will be open for additional purchases. Local cheese boards, featuring Wisconsin’s cheeses, will also be available for sale, adding a savory touch to the celebration.

With tickets priced at $44.99, each guest will receive a free drink, access to the after-hours cave experience, live music, and the chance to enjoy a vibrant fall night out at one of Wisconsin’s most iconic natural landmarks.

Down From the Hills in our Visitor Center

Kurt Funfsinn in our Cave

This one-of-a-kind event is expected to sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to experience ROCKStoberfest in the stunning setting of Cave of the Mounds. Tickets are available now!

**Event Details:**

- Date: Friday, October 18th, 2024

- Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

- Location: Cave of the Mounds, 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd, Blue Mounds, WI

- Ticket Price: $44.99 (includes after-hours cave tour, live music, and one free beverage)

Make it a Weekend Getaway:

- Explore Mount Horeb, WI – the Troll Capital of the World

- Stay at GrandStay Hotel in Mount Horeb and receive a 10% discount using code CAVE

**Get your tickets now!