Rockstream Drive Extension

press release: The project includes the street extension of Rockstream Drive to Maple Grove Drive and Ambleside Drive to Rockstream Drive. The new portion of the street will include sanitary sewer, storm sewer and multiple culverts crossing the storm water drainage area. The west side of Rockstream Drive will include a 10’ multi-use path and east side a 5’ sidewalk. Ambleside Drive will have sidewalk extend and connect to Rockstream Drive. The Chavez Elementary School driveways will be connected to Rockstream Drive. Rockstream Drive varies 32 feet – 38 feet and Ambleside is 32 feet from face of curb to face of curb and it will be built through the City competitive bidding process.

Manchester Road will extend to Rockstream Drive and Fairhaven Road will extend to Manchester Road. These street extensions will be constructed separately by a private developer in the summer of 2020 and not through the City competitive bidding process.

The city will host a public informational meeting on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Chavez Elementary School 3502 Maple Grove Drive in the cafeteria from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. A presentation will be provided at 6:40pm. The City will present the design, answer questions and discuss the 2020/2021 construction timing.