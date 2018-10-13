The Rocky Horror Picture Show

press release: Rocky Horror Picture Show: Live Performance with Velvet Darkness. Costumes encouraged

9:00 pm (doors open at 7:45), Saturday October 13, 2018, Richland Center City Auditorium, 182 N Central Ave.

Ticket Price $25, Available online. Cash/ check at Court and Main Furniture, Ocooch Books, and AD German Warehouse (Sundays). Tickets will also be available at the door.

Sponsored by the nonprofit AD German Warehouse Conservancy. This event is to help raise funds towards the restoration of the Frank Lloyd Wright designed AD German Warehouse and the historic Richland Center City Auditorium.