RSVP for Rocky Horror

Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: An organized murder mystery where you play a part, and may be killed or murdered in the process!  Includes your part, 2 drinks, dinner, and prized for best dressed, drama queen, guessing the murderer.

Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 5pm-9pm, Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, 201 8th St, Baraboo, WI  53913

$80.00 Includes 2 drinks, dinner, and a mystery. Proceeds to benefit Q&A Baraboo. Ticket purchase deadline:  May 25, 2022.

608-356-4229
