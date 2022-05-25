RSVP for Rocky Horror

press release: An organized murder mystery where you play a part, and may be killed or murdered in the process! Includes your part, 2 drinks, dinner, and prized for best dressed, drama queen, guessing the murderer.

Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 5pm-9pm, Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, 201 8th St, Baraboo, WI 53913

$80.00 Includes 2 drinks, dinner, and a mystery. Proceeds to benefit Q&A Baraboo. Ticket purchase deadline: May 25, 2022.