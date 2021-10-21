Rocky LaPorte, Bill Bunker, Mike Mercury

media release: Comedian Rocky LaPorte headlines. With his unmistakable accent and hilarious yet endearing delivery, Laporte is a favorite guest of the syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show, earned a standing ovation on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, starred in his own special on Comedy Central Presents, and was recently featured on Last Comic Standing.

On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies – Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog. Rocky headlines comedy clubs and casinos all over the US and has also entertained American troops all over the world.

Also performing on Thursday, October 21, are comedians Bill Bunker and Mike Mercury.

Tickets are $20 each (plus $2 ticket fee) and can be bought online at https://procomedians. ticketspice.com/bowlavard- madison-comedy-night.