Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press

press release: Fundraiser for the School District of Janesville's Delivering Bags of Hope

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to rock when Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press hit the Janesville Performing Arts Center for a concert benefitting the School District of Janesville's Delivering Bags of Hope program!

ABOUT ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS: “Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is like the cover band that’s never seen a cover band.” – Said a smart, observant man.

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is an exciting cover band from Chicago that has entertained large crowds at clubs, festivals, weddings and other events all across the Midwest since 2008. Their unique song repertoire include hits ranging from Hall & Oates to Taylor Swift, Queen to The Beatles, and Wilson Phillips to Elton John! You may even hear some of our off-the-wall choices from "Les Miserables," "The Golden Girls," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and classic Disney movies!

Regulars on the Madison music scene, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press combine excellent musicianship, bone-crushing 3-part vocal harmonies, and a contagious stage energy that will keep you dancing and clapping!

ABOUT DELIVERING BAGS OF HOPE: Delivering Bags of Hope is a goodwill initiative involving hundreds of volunteers who gather to bag and deliver two weeks’ worth of groceries to 50 Janesville senior citizens and 350 of the district’s neediest families during winter break (when children cannot rely on school meals).

Initially conceived by workers at the Janesville General Motors plant nearly 40 years ago, the storied program has been coordinated by School District of Janesville employees since GM closed its local plant in 2008.