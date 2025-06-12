Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press

× Expand rodtuffcurls.com The four members of Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press. Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press

media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite. Lake Vista Cafe opens 5:30 pm

A truly unique Madison experience! Experience the unparalleled magic of sensational bands and breathtaking views at Concerts on the Rooftop! Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! Bring a lawn chair for your comfort; seating and shade on the rooftop is limited.

Enjoy a special casual concert menu at our rooftop Lake Vista Café or pack your own picnic basket. Carry-in alcohol is not permitted.

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is a peak experience band from Chicago. With a focus on bone-crushing three-part harmonies and laser-sharp musicianship, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is a live performance powerhouse. The band carefully curates each show from a truly eclectic and massive repertoire in order to cultivate an unclassifiable experience of joy and entertainment for everyone in attendance.

When signing up for online ticket(s) for a Monona Terrace community program, your email address will be shared with our third party email marketing provider and you will receive one email message asking if you would like to sign up for future messages about our community programs. You may opt out at that time.