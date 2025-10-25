Rodgers & Hammerstein: From Book to Broadway

media release: Friday at 7:30 pm | Saturday & Sunday at 2 pm, The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison

It’s easy to think of the Broadway songwriting team of Rodgers and Hammerstein as “classic” or “old-fashioned,” but when Rodgers and Hammerstein began to work together in 1943, they were radical. Together, they revolutionized what a Broadway musical could be. Four Seasons Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein: From Book to Broadway, a program that explores the development of the “book” musical and how Rodgers and Hammerstein adapted books into musical plays. This program features songs from such well-loved musicals as Carousel, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music.

Since 2005, Four Seasons Theatre has produced over 65 shows and featured the work of thousands of Madison theatre artists – actors, singers, musicians, designers, directors, stage managers, and technicians – on stages across the city. In addition, FST presents over 20 outreach performances at libraries, senior centers, and schools each year and produces the Listening with Leckrone Podcast.

2025-2026 Season: "Making History" - a theater season that uncovers the power of history in every note and narrative Tickets for the 2025-2026 mainstage season go on sale September 20 through the Overture Center Box Office in person, online at overture.org, or by phone at (608) 258-4141. Learn more at fourseasonstheatre.com.