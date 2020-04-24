Rodney Crowell

Google Calendar - Rodney Crowell - 2020-04-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rodney Crowell - 2020-04-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rodney Crowell - 2020-04-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Rodney Crowell - 2020-04-24 19:30:00

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

2018 pick: Americana architect Crowell emerged in the 1970s as a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band, found even more success producing Rosanne Cash’s breakthrough albums and eventually experienced his own chart explosion with 1988’s Diamonds and Dirt. Those career milestones are far from the whole story, though; a lifetime of classic songs will be yours for the hearing when he visits Stoughton Opera House, including new gems from 2017’s reflective and ruthlessly honest Close Ties.

$35

Info

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music
608-877-4400
