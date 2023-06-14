Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ondara

× Expand Ebru Yildiz A close-up of Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela

media release: GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their landmark new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. Pre-orders are available now. Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet – a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation. Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album – which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements – is heralded by today’s premiere of the first single, “Descending To Nowhere,” available now on all DSPs. An official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, premieres today via YouTube.

“The video is based on a specific chapter/segment of a storyline written by Rodrigo y Gabriela where a character has a spiritual journey towards non-dualism,” says director Olallo Rubio. “So this video is just a small part of a larger story. They always imagined this world in animation, but we thought it’d be conceptually interesting to start in this dark, bleak, live action world and then enter the animated universe in color. I called artists Andy Butler (British) and Pogo (Mexican), with whom I worked before on a documentary about Alejandro Jodorowsky (the Chilean multi-disciplinary artist) because I knew they’d understand the spiritual/surreal concept we were developing.”

“Descending To Nowhere” furthers serves as the culmination of last year’s Stages, a cycle of nine deeply metaphysical mini videos which first introduced the faceless characters that drive Rodrigo y Gabriela’s powerful narrative. A complete compilation of all nine Stages mini videos is streaming now on YouTube.

