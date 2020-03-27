Roger Kabler

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Celebrate the comedic genius of the late, great Robin Williams with a show that goes to great lengths to respect Robin’s memory and celebrate his legacy; hilarious and emotionally powerful at the same time.For everyone around the globe confused about his unexpected departure, this tribute offers a form of closure and a chance to laugh with Robin one more time. 11:30am Dinner Seating and 1:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Info

Comedy
608-253-4000
