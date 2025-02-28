DJ Roger Roger
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and groove to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.
DJ "Roger Roger" values creating fun and inclusive spaces by playing a wide range of high-energy hits. His performances cater to all types of events, from family-friendly gatherings to lively parties, ensuring everyone has a great time. Tickets go on sale February 7.
Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door
- 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
- 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
- Guests for the 9 PM time slot will be admitted on a first-come, first serve basis, as guests from the first time slot begin exiting the conservatory typically around 8:30 PM
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
- Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
- Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Must be 21 to attend