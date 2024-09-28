× Expand Sonia Simoneau Sieben A band on stage at the Harmony. Max Capacity & the Sellouts

media release: Summer is coming to an end, and Delta Beer Lab is ready to welcome fall in style at our first-ever Roktoberfest on September 28! Join us at the Delta taproom for our final outdoor concert of the season. We're going all out on this one, bringing in three Madison legends (Max Capacity & the Sellouts, BingBong, and The German Art Students) for a five-hour, high-energy superset from 4-9 pm! Delta's annual Oktoberfest brew will bring malty fall-flavored vibes to the party, and we're breaking out the grill to sling burgers and brats while we rock out.

Delta is joined at Roktoberfest by DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services), a Dane County nonprofit working to empower those affected by domestic violence by advocating for social change through support, education, and outreach. They'll be hosting a meat raffle before the music kicks in from 2-4 pm, with proceeds directly benefiting the important work they do in our community. Come on out to celebrate great beer and great community with DAIS and Delta!