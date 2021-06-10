ONLINE: The Role of Fin Tech in our Sustainable Future

media release: StartingBlock presents this webinar:

In financial markets today, money frequently moves to an area of interest and products are created to meet demand, not the other way around. Currently, money is rushing into Responsible Investing. In response, products with labels like ESG, IMPACT, Values, and a myriad socially and environmentally conscious investments have appeared and, particularly where Sustainable Environmental investing is concerned, what is labeled Green is assumed to be so.

The reality, however, is that much, if not most of these investments are simply paying lip service to the environmental challenges we face, creating an imbalance between the capital invested and the environmental benefit produced.

Join us for a discussion of how FIN TECH can be an agent for uncompromising progress toward a sustainable future, or not, and how the time is now to get involved. The U.S. Government is poised to spend billions of dollars on turning an ambitious vision of the future into reality. Let’s explore how to maximize the long and short-term environmental and financial benefits of this unique and critically important opportunity.

JOHN NELSON, PE

CEO, Affiliated Engineers Incorporated

adjunct professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

member and former chair of the Board of Visitors, Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

director, Investment Committee of the University of Wisconsin Foundation

chief technology officer, Global Infrastructure Asset Management LLC

BRIAN MORELLO

director of the Center for Entrepreneurship in Liberal Education at Beloit College (CELEB)

co-advisor Belmark Associate

former principal of Beloit Beverage Company

advisor to gener8tor, a nationally recognized business accelerator

KRISTOFER CANTO

Kristofer Canto works for American Family Insurance as an advisor for enterprise risk management. His accountabilities include environment, social and governance (ESG) related risk, as well as climate risk, adaptation and resilience. Kris served on the Wisconsin Climate Change Task Force and recently received certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) in Sustainability and Climate Risk.