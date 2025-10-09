An Interfaith Dialogue: The Role of Religion in the Mental Health of Immigrant Communities

media release: The Role of Religion in the Mental Health of Immigrant Communities

Join us for a meaningful interfaith panel discussion exploring the connection between religion and mental health for immigrants in Wisconsin.

With:

Sadat Abiri, psychiatric NP, East of Mind Mental Health Solutions

the Rev. Michael Moon, MSW, Catholic Diocese of Madison

Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, Islamic Center of Madison

Pastor Sam Twum, Living Springs International Church

This is an event for clinicians, service providers, students and anyone dedicated to serving and effectively supporting Wisconsin's immigrant communities.

Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 6:30pm

Catholic Multicultural Center

1862 Beld St. in Madison

Funding for this project was provided by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health from the Wisconsin Partnership Program