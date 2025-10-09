An Interfaith Dialogue: The Role of Religion in the Mental Health of Immigrant Communities
Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The Role of Religion in the Mental Health of Immigrant Communities
Join us for a meaningful interfaith panel discussion exploring the connection between religion and mental health for immigrants in Wisconsin.
With:
Sadat Abiri, psychiatric NP, East of Mind Mental Health Solutions
the Rev. Michael Moon, MSW, Catholic Diocese of Madison
Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, Islamic Center of Madison
Pastor Sam Twum, Living Springs International Church
This is an event for clinicians, service providers, students and anyone dedicated to serving and effectively supporting Wisconsin's immigrant communities.
Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 6:30pm
Catholic Multicultural Center
1862 Beld St. in Madison
Funding for this project was provided by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health from the Wisconsin Partnership Program