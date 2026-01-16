media release: USA | 1977 | DCP | 119 min.

Director: James Goldstone

Cast: George Segal, Timothy Bottoms, Henry Fonda

A mad bomber (Bottoms) blackmails amusement park company executives by planting explosives on rollercoasters. Safety inspector Harry Calder (Segal) is brought in to investigate, triggering a highly combustible game of cat and mouse. Mixing Hitchcockian thrills with disaster movie tropes, Rollercoaster is kept on track with a clever, twisty script from Columbo creators, Richard Levinson & William Link, and by sharp, witty performances by the all-star cast, including Richard Widmark and Henry Fonda. Originally presented in Sensurround, we’ll be sure to crank it up loud, especially when cult band, Sparks, hits the outdoor stage at Magic Mountain.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.