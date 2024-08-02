media release: Romana Shemayev (pronouns: She,Her, Hers), born 1972, USSR, is an American artist, songwriter, and performer. A graduate of Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis, Missouri, Romana has keen appreciation of the transcendent enlivening the mundane. As a songwriter and singer Romana draws inspiration from Russian poets and bards popular in the years leading to the USSR’s final downward spiral. One of Romana’s primary artistic focuses is translating her favorite Russian pieces - and the ideas and imagery contained within - for the English-speaking audience.