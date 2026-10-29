Romana Shemayev, John Duggleby & Adam Shelton

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

from JD's newsletter: Saturday, October 31, 6:30-8:30 PM: Come join Russian native and powerhouse balladeer Romana Shemayev, opera singer Adam Shelton and me at Madison’s Cargo Coffee East (E. Washington) for a truly spook-tacular evening in our special revue “Searching for Red Riding Hood”. I'll focus on the ever-popular Halloween subject of death-- both the heavy and lighter side (yes, there is one in my catalogue). Costumes not required, but definitely encouraged. What will I be? Come and see!