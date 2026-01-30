media release: Local independent author Louise Mayberry has teamed up with fellow writers Jane Hadley (of St. Paul, Minnesota) and Andie James (of Portland, Oregon) to create Romance for Minnesota, a fundraiser for the Immigrant Rapid Response Fund. This fund, overseen by The Woman’s Foundation of Minnesota, disperses grants to organizations that are providing urgent aid (such as rental assistance, groceries and legal services) to affected immigrant families and communities in the North Star State.

The Romance for Minnesota fundraiser runs through Saturday, January 31st. More information, a list of prizes and the signup form can be found at this link: https://janehadleywrites.com/romanceformn/

The Romance for Minnesota fundraiser features a contest, in which readers who make a donation to the Immigrant Rapid Response Fund are automatically entered to win one of 250 prizes donated by romance authors from around the globe. This contest - which opened on Monday, January 26th - will run through Saturday, January 31, and it’s already been a resounding success: As of early Wednesday morning, Romance for Minnesota had raised over $8,000 from 178 donors, and received donation pledges from 186 published romance authors - including signed books from New York Times Best Selling authors Courtney Milan and Farrah Rochon; USA Today Best Sellers Sonali Dev and Mila Finelli; and LGBTQ+ historical romance author KJ Charles.

The effort started late last week, as an idea thrown out to a small group of friends by Jane Hadley, who -as a longtime St. Paul resident - has witnessed first hand the tragic disruptions to her communitybrought on by recent Immigrations and Customs Enforcement actions in the Twin Cities.Louise Mayberry and Andie James were part of that group, and offered to help coordinate the contest and fundraiser. After a busy weekend of pulling things together, the trio couldn’t be happier with how their endeavor has been received by the broader romance reading and writing community.

“There are so many connections between Madison and the Twin Cities,” said Louise Mayberry. “and it’s broken my heart to watch what’s happening to vulnerable communities there… But so many brave Minnesotans are standing up. To be able to help our neighbors in this way, and to facilitate others’ giving is incredibly gratifying. Alone, we can feel powerless - together, we make a difference."

“It’s been so hard to watch what is happening with the current aggression and violence in Minnesota. I wasn’t sure how to make a tangible difference from so far away, so when Jane shared her idea I knew I wanted to help, and I absolutely believed the Romance community would show up this way,” said Andie James

"Minnesota is my home. This place is a part of who I am, and I am blown away -- COMPLETELY FLOORED -- by the way the Romance community has shown up and thrown down for my home state,” said Jane Hadley.