Jessica Kressin & Marianna McLean

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

press release: Join Rhapsody Duo Jessica Kressin and Marianna McLean for a holiday piano performance of timeless classics on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show, plus Eventbrite fees. Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets starting Monday, July 1 and the general public will have access starting Monday, July 15.

Info

Holidays, Music
608-987-3501
