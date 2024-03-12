Romano Johnson & Joe Mangrum

media release: The Promega Spring Art Showcase will portray how consciousness shapes our perception of reality through representations of thoughts, dreams and emotions. “Visions of Consciousness” opens March 12 and will feature works by artists Romano Johnson and Joe Mangrum.

Romano Johnson is a painter represented by Madison-based organization ArtWorking, which provides career-oriented support for artists with developmental disabilities. Romano creates large-format portraits, predominantly of famed personalities, which offer a glimpse into the psyche and public persona.

Joe Mangrum is a New York-based artist who presents unique sand art on canvas or carved wood. His work complements the theme by materializing intricate mental constructs into tangible art forms.

Symposium and Opening Reception

Exhibiting artists will speak at a symposium at 3:30 pm followed by a 4:30 pm-6:30 pm reception with musical entertainment by Tani Diakite and Friends. “Visions of Consciousness” runs through June 7 and is open to the public Monday through Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm.

The Spring Art Showcase is produced by Daniel Swadener and made possible through support from Promega Corporation.