Romano Johnson & Taj Matumbi

media release: Rainbow Spirit Angel, an exhibition of work by Romano Johnson, will be on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory from Friday, May 5 to Saturday, June 24, 2023. An opening reception will be held Friday, May 5 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Saved, Salvaged and Stitched, an exhibition of work by Pat Kroth, will be on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory from Friday, May 5 to Saturday, June 24, 2023. An opening reception will be held Friday, May 5th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Romano Johnson and Taj Matumbi will present a gallery conversation in conjunction with Johnson's current exhibition at Arts + Literature Laboratory, Rainbow Spirit Angel, on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30pm. Admission is free. The program is co-presented by ArtWorking in Madison.

"Painting is something Iv'e always liked doing. It makes me feel better. It makes me come up with ideas," Johnson explains in his Rainbow Spirit Angel artist statement, "When I draw and paint I'm always working for better ideas, blending colors, adding glitter, coming up with patterns. I need all of that canvas to communicate all of my ideas."

Johnson will discuss his work with Matumbi, an artist currently participating in the Bridge Work: Madison program through Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Exhibition Statement:

I am interested by the notion of how we assign value to things. Sometimes, humble materials play a more important role than we would imagine. I have always been intrigued with non-traditional materials, often including found objects in my stitched artwork. Quilts and clothing act as functional and necessary items in our society for warmth, protection, and comfort, adding beauty and decorative components through skillful craftsmanship. Surface design, improvisation and energetic machine stitching with colorful threads often highlight each work. I sometimes collect and include found objects, repurposed clothing, toys, stamps, candy wrappers and more in my work. The flotsam and jetsam of life intrigues me, employing a multiplicity of meanings which invite the viewer to come closer to see more.

Gloves gifted and donated provided a springboard to muse on the “Covid Lost Years” and made me appreciate many small acts of kindness, a smile, a shared meal, and the simple act of lending a hand.

The meditative process of hand-tacking each glove to its neighbor made me reflect on this more fully.

Several pieces in the exhibit are composed of recycled materials saved and stock-piled during the pandemic. The work created serves as a visual diary of just one household’s flirtation with consumerism, packaging, and the impact on our environment. Stitched plastic bubble-wrap, colored plastic bags and packing materials provide a whimsical backdrop for a more serious intent.

Made playfully from recycled, and cast-off materials, Saved, Salvaged and Stitched explores the notion of need, want, excess and waste in our society and perhaps adds a smile as we grapple with these daunting issues.