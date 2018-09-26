Free QCinema screening.

press release: Twenty year old Lukas (Rick Okon) is a female to male (FTM) Transsexual man, taking the steps through his gender reassignment treatment. His friendship with Ine (Liv Lisa Fries), who is lesbian, is making the changes and assimilation easier. Lukas sees his romantic world open up for him as Ine introduces him to gay life in Cologne. As he becomes more and more interested in a local gay boy (Max Befort), things are getting more and more complicated. Should Lukas tell this boy who he really is?

Country: Germany

Language: German | English | Italian

Release Date: 8 December 2011 (Germany)

Runtime: 96 minutes