press release: Worldwide events will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland on January 27, 1945.

The book "Children Save Yourselves" by Ron Berger, professor emeritus of sociology at UW-Whitewater, tells the compelling true story of his father's and uncle's survival of the Holocaust in Nazi-occupied Poland. His father endured several concentration camps, including the infamous camp at Auschwitz, as well as a horrific winter death march, and his uncle survived by passing as a Catholic. The book traces the defining prewar, wartime, and postwar events that marked their extraordinary lives.

Saturday January 25 at 10 am at the Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd. Madison.

A display and refreshments are provided by Madison's Polish Heritage Club. For information: (608) 831-8827